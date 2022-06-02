‘Ganja President’ Wajackoyah gets clearance in presidential race





Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah’s bid is now a reality after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati said on Thursday that he had met all the requirements.

This was Mr Wajackoya’s second chance at presenting his papers after his first attempt was rejected earlier on Monday after he failed to meet the requirement on signatures from supporters.

“I want to confirm that the supporter’s list you have submitted has met the requirements. We can confirm you have the minimum supporters required for this exercise and on that ground, we have accepted your application for nomination a presidential candidate and will use you with a certificate,” Mr Chebukati said told the Roots party leader on Thursday the Bomas of Kenya.

The aspirants are required to present 2,000 signatures per county from at least 24 devolved units, but Prof Wajackoyah, who has caused excitement due to his antics and stand on bhang, presented only from 17 counties. However, he had complied with other requirements in the presidential checklist.

“You have complied with all documentations except the supporters list. Only 17 counties are compliant. The others have shortfalls. You need a minimum of seven (more) to meet the requirements,” said Mr Chebukati on Monday.

“Therefore, I have to reject your application today and give you an opportunity on June 2 at 3pm to comply,” he added.

Prof Wajackoyah and his running mate Justina Wamae then said they will comply with the requirements, exuding confidence they will be on the ballot come August 9.

“We have the data and ours will just be to add on the remaining bit so that we meet the commission’s requirements,” said Ms Wamae.

“When you go to war you go prepared for everything and for us we are going to take it the way it is. We are going to come back as soon as possible. We assure our supporters that we are going to address the shortfalls as we have passed everything except for that one thing which we will address,” said Prof Wajackoyah.