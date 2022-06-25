Ganja president Wajackoyah now takes his campaign to the clubs

Roots presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on May 30, 2022 during the presidential registration process. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah on Thursday took his campaigns to different clubs in Kiambu county.

The party’s spokesperson and head of media Wilson Muirani Gathoni, popularly known as Jaymo Ule Msee, announced the venues in a post on his social media handles saying, “Tonight the 5th will interact with our supporters pale @parisloungeke @bamboocask @whiskeyriver_ke 🔥🔥🔥😘😘”

Jaymo also shared videos of the presidential candidate enjoying reggae music at various clubs, where he reminded his supporters of his manifestos, top most being legalising bhang.

Prof Wajackoyah has stated that if elected president, he will enact ‘public participation’ within the first 100 days of his presidency to decolonise the Kenyan mindset on cannabis sativa.

Prof Wajackoyah has gone as far as suggesting his government will plant weed along the newly-constructed Nairobi Expressway.

“There are flowers planted where you are standing, for beautification purposes. That is a place which can yield regulated bhang. Even the things we have on Nairobi Expressway, flowers that have died. Why do we need all that yet people are dying? All that will be bhang,” he said.

Wajackoyah’s bhang manifesto has attracted an endless public debate with Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe this week suggesting that it is something Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga should consider, if he emerges victorious in the August 9 General Election.

“We are even asking our candidate to consider in the next dispensation for medicinal purposes because the numbers Wajackoyah is giving are making sense,” Murathe said earlier in the week.