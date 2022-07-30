Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria claims his life is in danger





Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has claimed his life is in danger. The MP is now demanding for more security from the Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai.

The lawmaker, who is serving his second term in parliament, also lamented that his main competitor in the Kiambu County governorship race Mr Kimani wa Matangi was being provided by police officers in every rally, unlike him. He also claimed that not even the current Kiambu governor James Nyoro was getting that kind of level of security.

Mr Kuria has further asked the police boss treat everyone eyeing various political seats equally.

The political leader made the claims just a day after Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto told President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop mentioning his name in every political function he attends.

The Deputy President also warned the Head of State against harming any members of his family but to deal with him directly.

DP Ruto, who was speaking at a campaign rally in Nandi county, further told President Kenyatta to instead focus on his preferred successor Mr Raila Odinga who is the presidential candidate of the Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Coalition.

“Mr President, please, stop talking about me. Talk about your candidate… tell us when your candidate will stop uprooting railway lines, tell us when he will stop swearing himself in and when he will stop his acts of violence. Leave William Ruto alone and tell us your candidate’s agenda,” a visibly annoyed Ruto said amid cheers from his supporters.