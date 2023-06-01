Gaucho: I am fighting for economic revolution, not political popularity





The president of Bunge la Mwananchi Calvince Okoth alias Gaucho has said his fight for economic revolution will continue even after his mentor Raila Odinga retires from politics.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, the controversial political mobiliser reiterated his revolve to continue risking his life for the sake of the youth in the informal settlements.

Gaucho also said he is not interested in political popularity but rather the economic emancipation of the youth.

“My fight for the youth will continue. I was elected as the president of Bunge la Mwananchi to represent millions of youth who are unable to confront the government. This is why I will not get tired of keeping the government in check,” Gaucho said.

He also credited himself for being the brains behind the protests that Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leaders and supporters staged to keep the Kenya Kwanza government on track.

“Raila is one man I adore so much. Before Azimio la Umoja came up with maandamano, we were doing so. Azimio picked it from us and took it to another level. This is why I’m supporting Azimio because we have the same ideologies,” he said.

Gaucho also faulted political leaders for their tendency to dangle goodies during campaigns and thereafter failing to deliver of those promises.

“During campaigns, you’ll hear them say this government will accommodate youth. But once they get to power, everything changes. They begin rewarding loyalty at the expense of the youth. This is what I want to change.”

He noted that currently many youth are jobless, especially after the Kenya Kwanza government abolished Kazi Mtaani programme.

“The reason many youths are abusing alcohol and other substances is because they don’t have jobs. They drink to forget their problems and run away from responsibility,” he said.

