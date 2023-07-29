Gaucho teases Uhuru over his promised ‘lunch’





Activist Calvince Okoth, who commonly refers to himself as the Bunge la Mwananchi president, has teased former President Uhuru Kenyatta over the lunch he promised him a few months ago.

Speaking on Friday, July 28, during the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Interdenominational Requiem Mass, honoring the lives of the slain and injured victims of police brutality in Nairobi, which Mr Kenyatta also attended, Gaucho reminded the former Head of State about his promise.

“People have been talking about the lunch you promised me a few months ago. They even said you bought me a car, which was not the case. Others said that you bought me a house. But I want to say that if it is a house you bought me, please give me the key,” Gaucho told Kenyatta as the crowd cheered.

Also read: Exclusive: Calvince Okoth – Why I was nicknamed Gaucho

He also pleaded with Mr Kenyatta to support young people who would protect him during ‘attacks’ such as the one that happened to his son a few days ago.

During the recent Jubilee Party National Delegates Convention at Ngong Racecourse, which was held on May 22, 2023, Mr Kenyatta, who is the party leader, promised to buy Gaucho ‘lunch’ for standing with him, a remark which drew great interest from the online community.

Gaucho, in one of the interviews with Nairobi News said that given a chance, he would ask retired President Kenyatta to buy him a house.

“One of my priorities is a house. I cannot accept a big car yet I don’t have a house of my own. Where will I even pack the car? So I will tell Uhuru I want a house,” he told Nairobi News.

The vocal young aspiring politician said he is tired of paying rent and just wishes to have a four-bedroom house on the outskirts of Nairobi.

Since the promise was made in May, Gaucho has not received his lunch to date. However, Nairobi News will update you once he receives it.

Also read: Exclusive: Gaucho – Why I ventured into politics