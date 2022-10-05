Gen Muhoozi: President Museveni’s son who loves courting controversy





Controversy is without a doubt Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s middle name. The General in the Ugandan army, who is President Yoweri Museveni’s son, has on countless times made controversial utterances on the bird app.

Often Muhoozi’s controversial tweets and remarks have embarrassed not just his dad, but also Uganda as a country. In some cases, President Museveni has had to step in, albeit with some degree of reluctance, to keep his “wild son” on a tight leash, as was the case of the most recent incident.

Here are some of Muhoozi’s most tweet:

1. Plans of capturing Nairobi – In his latest Twitter meltdown, Muhoozi said that it would only take him and his army two weeks to topple President William Ruto’s government.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” he tweet.

It wouldn't take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 3, 2022

This tweet drew the wrath of Kenyans on social media, leading to meetings between top government officials from Kenya and Uganda in a bid to forestall a possible diplomatic tiff.

2. Supported Russia in war against Ukraine when most countries called for a diplomatic solution – Muhoozi is on record for saying Russian President Vladimir Putin is absolutely right on his endeavours to capture Ukraine, adding that the majority of non-white mankind support Russia’s stand.

The majority of mankind (that are non-white) support Russia's stand in Ukraine.Putin is absolutely right! When the USSR parked nuclear armed missiles in Cuba in 1962 the West was ready to blow up the world over it. Now when NATO does the same they expect Russia to do differently? — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) February 28, 2022

He also claimed that Africa and Russia were ‘brothers,’ suggesting that Africans should support Russia in the war against Ukraine as they helped us when we were oppressed by the colonialists.

“That means that Africa has a debt with Russia, with China, with Cuba and other countries. As proud, honourable and great people we must pay our debts. That means we must stand with Russia now! And Africa fears nothing!”

(C) That means that Africa has a debt with Russia, with China, with Cuba and other countries. As proud, honourable and great people we must pay our debts. That means we must stand with Russia now! And Africa fears nothing!! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) September 30, 2022

3. Blamed Uhuru Kenyatta for handing over power – Early this week, Muhoozi blamed his ‘big brother,’ retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for not running for a third term adding that he would have easily won. “My only problem with my beloved big brother is that he didn’t stand for a third term. We would have won easily!” he tweeted.

My only problem with my beloved big brother is that he didn't stand for a third term. We would have won easily! pic.twitter.com/6fmsJSXkii — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 3, 2022

4. Closing roads in Kampala and splashing millions to celebrate his birthday – The party that was slated for Saturday April 23rd at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, saw roads in certain parts of Kampala, majorly the Eastern side, closed for the function. Muhoozi has earlier unveiled a committee to plan his bash led with Rwanda President Paul Kagame confirming attendance and sending out cows as gifts to the birthday boy.

The KMP Traffic Commander Kauma Rogers in a statement said, “Traffic flow towards Jinja Road is going to be diverted right at Wampewo Roundabout to Old Portbell Road. Traffic flow from Jinja side to the City Center will remain normal.”

I received my cows from H.E @PaulKagame day before yesterday. I am now officially 'Inkotanye'. 😊 pic.twitter.com/mhhhPg43Ta — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) April 16, 2022

5. Threatened to finish Turkana bandits – In yet another post, Muhoozi gave an ultimatum to the Turkana community living on the Northern part of Uganda. “As land forces we are giving an ultimatum to the Turkana! They were partly responsible for the death of my soldiers (and our geologists) a few days ago! If they do not leave Uganda immediately, they will get what they are looking for! We have warned them!”

As Land Forces we are giving an ultimatum to the Turkana! They were partly responsible for the death of my soldiers (and our geologists) a few days ago! If they do not leave Uganda immediately they will get what they are looking for! We have warned them! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) March 26, 2022

