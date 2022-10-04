General Muhoozi tastes the wrath of KOT





Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) has yet again proved that they are unmatched when it comes to exchange of words on social media.

The latest target of KOT’s fury is General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The 48-year-old Gen Muhoozi, who is Ugandan military commander serving as the commander of the land forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), has previously served his country as commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC).

His long service in the disciplined forces means Gen Muhoozi is well-informed on his country’s national security and diplomatic issues.

But on Monday, Gen Muhoozi “misbehaved”. Yes, he stepped out of line and made a bad joke about Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

While Kenyans were busy finding their way back home on Monday evening, Gen Muhoozi claimed that if his country staged a military invasion to Kenya, it would only take them two weeks to take over.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” Gen Muhoozi claimed.

His tweet triggered a furious backlash from Kenyans online. Within a matter of hours, KOT had put Gen Muhoozi in his place.

He went on to state that his father, the president, advised him never to attempt to play any game with the Kenyan army.

“I would never beat up the Kenyan army because my father told me never to attempt it! So our people in Kenya should relax,” he later said.

Gen Muhoozi also said he was only making a joke, and that he had forgiven KOT for attacking him.

“KOT, I forgive you all for the insults you have hurled against me. Please let’s work together to make East Africa great.”

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans on Twitter to Gen Muhoozi’s initial post:

The only thing Ugandans can capture from Nairobi is the fake certificate they gave our Governor. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) October 3, 2022

A man’s worth is not determined by what he reveals to his world but by what he hides from the world. Hautoshi Mboga! Jaribu! — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) October 3, 2022

It will take the Kenyan military a day to seize your father's toilet. Once we have the control of his toilet, we can colonize Uganda. He runs Uganda from his toilet, that is why the country's democracy stinks to high heavens. pic.twitter.com/71ghRenrKj — Author Sakwah Ongoma (@CSakwah) October 3, 2022

Maybe you capture hot air — Bevalyne Kwamboka (@bevalynekwambo3) October 3, 2022

A country whose past, present and future president is one and the same should not threaten countries like Kenya — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) October 3, 2022