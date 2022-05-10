Genevieve Nnaji deletes Instagram photos, unfollows everyone





Nollywood veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji has pulled a fast one on her 8.5 million followers fans on Instagram by deleting all the photos on the platform.

The Nollywood star’s fans were quick to notice the missing photos, which, according to reports, was noticeable from May 9, 2022.

Before deleting her photos, the renowned actress had unfollowed everyone on the platform.

This, however, didn’t come as a shock to many of her fans, as the actress had shared a post two months ago in which she hinted on taking a break from social media.

Nnaji also shared a post on her Instagram stories that was described as ‘disturbing’ by some of her followers.

She also shared a Muslim prayer mat, an image of the Quran and a text from the Quran which read:

“This (Dunya) is not real. It’s just a dream.”

This was then followed by a video that displayed another text from the Quran that read, “Every soul will taste death. Pray before you are prayed upon.”⁣

The Instagram story post came days after she shared another post about mental and physical health.⁣

“Mental health is more spiritual than it is physical. Rededicate your life to the God you serve. Get rebaptized,”⁣ the actress shared.

Genevieve has been in the film industry for decades and over that period has made a name for herself as a globally recognized actress, producer and director.⁣

She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first thespian to win the award.⁣

A few years later, in 2011, she was honored as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her immense contribution to Nollywood.