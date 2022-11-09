Gengetone queen Sylvia Ssaru speaks on affair with Trio Mio





Gengetone queen Sylvia Ssaru, alias Ssaru wa Manyaru has opened up on her relationship with fast-rising rapper Trio Mio.

In a recent interview, the female rapper played down reports the singing duo is an item, instead insisting they are just friends.

“I don’t know why people keep suspecting Trio and I are dating, but I am guessing it has something to do with the fact that we’re close agewise. If I were to even start dating, it would not be Trio because he is just a friend to me,” said Ssaru.

The Tembeza hitmaker emphasized Trio Mio will always be like a brother to her and that she cannot picture having a relationship with him that goes beyond friendship.

“We are great friends to the point where I cannot picture having anything more with him in the future that is not business related. Trio will always be like a brother to me. If anything will happen in the future, I will let you know,” she said.

This is not the first time that the singer has had to speak on her relationship with Trio Mio, whose real name is Mario TJ Kasela.

In January 2022, the female rapper held a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram, and she noted fans wanted to know if indeed she was in a relationship with the 18-year-old Steppa hitmaker.

Ssaru shared her response which read, “Seen so many of you asking this, Trio Mio is my brother and it will always remain like this.”

Yet again, in February of the same year Ssaru, who was speaking during an interview with a local media station says Trio is too young and he is still a student.

“Let Trio Mio be. He is still young. Mwacheni asome(Let him study),” she said.

Rumors that the young artists were in a relationship started after they dropped a new track ‘Kichwa tu’ featuring Timmy T Dat.

Sylvia Ssaru’s determination and passion for outshining the male-dominated genre have evidently been paying off. She is dubbed Kenya’s Nicki Minaj, and has ever since her debut into the entertainment scene gained a massive fanbase, with her songs receiving great local airplay. Her journey to fame has been describe as nothing short of fantastic and inspiring.