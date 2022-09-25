George Aladwa response to ‘working with Ruto’

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa during a past church service in Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Makadara lawmaker George Aladwa has denied reports he plans to ditch seasoned politician Raila Odinga for President William Ruto.

This amid suggestions the abrasive politician, who doubles up as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Nairobi branch chairman, has trained his sights on vying for the Vihiga gubernatorial seat in 2027.

“I want to state categorically that lies and propaganda have short legs. I have no intent on joining Kenya Kwanza,” the two-term MP said in a statement.

Aladwa who previously served as Nairobi Mayor, has also hit out at his political rivals including former aide Kenn Okaka, whom he accuses of tarnishing his reputation.

Okaka is a former head of communication at Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

“I’m a life member of the ODM party so, let’s not be discouraged. We pray for the enemies of progress, that they may hold on to see the great plans God has for us come 2027,” he said.

“ODM is my Party. I have no intention of ditching it now or in the near future.”

The comments come at a time ODM party is encountering some turbulence amid a fallout between senior members including lawmakers John Mbadi who doubles up as the party chairman, Peter Kaluma, Babu Owino and Olekina Ledama.

The fight has spilled over to social media with Owino accusing the party of rewarding loyalty with blackmail.

Aladwa remains coy on reports he is eyeing the Speaker position with a section of Azimio lawmakers challenging him to resign from the position of MP if he indeed wants to vie.

Analysts believe the discontent in ODM is related to Odinga’s succession within the party and in Luo Nyanza.

Kalonzo Musyoka, Wycliffe Oparanya, Owino, Miguna Miguna and Evans Kidero are among those considered favourites to succed Odinga, 78, who is still smarting from his fifth loss as a presidential candidate.

