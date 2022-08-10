George Theuri concedes defeat in Embakasi West





Embakasi West MP George Theuri has conceded defeat, with provisional results of the parliamentary contest indicating that Jubilee Party’s Mark Mureithi Mwenje is leading.

In statement on social media, Mr Theuri congratulated Mwenje for victory, asking his constituents to support the incoming MP. He also thanked his supporters for turning up to vote for him in Tuesday’s polls.

“As we begin a new chapter, allow me to wish my worthy competitor and the new incoming Embakasi West MP Hon Mark Mureithi Mwenje. Best of luck as you embark to start a new era as MP elect,” said Theuri, who was running on a UDA ticket.

“Politics is not enmity but competition on better ideas and service to our people. In every competition there must be a winner and a loser. That’s why I George Theuri concede defeat and peacefully hand over the button to my brother so as for the next five years to serve Embakasi West,” he added.

Mr Theuri has served as the area MP for the last two terms in the National Assembly and was seeking a third term.