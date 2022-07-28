George Wajackoyah reaches out to Stivo Simple boy





Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has expressed admiration for Stivo Simple Boy.

Saying he admires the Freshi Barida hit maker, Wajackoyah added he would wish to empower him.

“I would like to see Freshi also…oh I love that boy. I want to elevate him. Same way I have done with (musician) Bahati. Bahati is like my son. He comes to see me here; he is my client.”

Wakacjoyah also vowed to elevate Stivo to an international platform.

“I will give him free legal advice the way I do for Bahati. So people should not take advantage of him.”

In an interview where he disclosed about his cars, the law professor noted he had several high end cars in the UK and USA but did not want to disclose which make they were.

“For me cars do not matter a lot because I have a fleet of vehicles. I am a collector and also jewelry, gold but those things are my hobbies. I do not see it as anything,” he explained.

Disclosing that the cars he is using during the campaign trail were gifts from friends, Wajackoyah said,

“I have nine (cars). We have Land Cruisers, Lexus 570 and some prados.”

Adding that the Lexus price was equivalent to one of his watches, Wajackoyah showed one of his rings and noted it was more expensive than his Sh 9million watch.

The ‘ganja’ president also made peace with media personality Jalang’o after the duo exchanged not so pleasant words on social media.

Mentioning the car he had been using for campaign rallies was his favorite, Wajackoyah who became an internet sensational presidential candidate through his legalizing weed manifesto, added, “The one I could call cheapest is my favorite, Toyota Corolla 1968. It is cheap to run, takes me where I want, does not give me that attention and makes people call me a joker.”

Saying he also boards matatus, Wajackoyah says changing lifestyle after publicity was not ideal.

Having bought his first car after he got in an accident that injured his hand, Wajackoyah says he does not sell his cars as those are his favorite possession.