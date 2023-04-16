Get well our King – Karen Nyamu tells Samidoh





Love is a beautiful thing. It encompasses caring and being there for your loved one in sickness and in health and nominated senator Karen Nyamu actively lives the saying.

In a recent post on her social media accounts, Karen posted a photo of her and her baby daddy Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh who held bottles of water.

She captioned, “Take heart. A boy child is not the same as a girl child. Get well our king.”

While the two have broken up in public and even went back into each other’s arms, Karen has actively fought for her spot in Samidoh’s life.

Further, she has not shied from publicizing that she loves her man even after being called all sorts of names on social media. In the spirit of admitting and owning her truths, Karen has even changed her profile photo to include Samidoh and their last-born daughter.

Though their relationship is a rollercoaster of emotions, some still believe that Karen rocked Samidoh’s marriage with his wife Edday Nderitu.

The latter has also not kept mum as the two parade their love for each other on social media. Last month, she vented that the two lovers had made her marriage difficult, especially in the last three years.

She said that she had supported Samidoh as he rose up the ranks in his music career and that all was good until Karen joined them.

“I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10 years, has no morals and zero respect to my family,” she explained in reference to Karen.

