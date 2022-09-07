Get well soon! All about Gideon Moi’s unique sling (Photo)





Former Baringo leader Gideon Moi, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, made his first public appearance after he lost in the August 9, general election but his right hand had a unique sling.

Speaking about what had transpired, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka revealed that Mr Moi had slipped and fallen down while attending a political rally organized by Azimio la Umoja in Suswa, Narok County.

Giving an update on his current state, Mr Musyoka said that the KANU chairman had even undergone surgery.

“Gideon Moi fell at a campaign rally in Suswa, Narok County and has had to undergo an operation. He paid a courtesy call on me and I thank God because he is recuperating well,” said Mr Musyoka in a post on his official Facebook account.

Mr Musyoka who has declared interest in being the National Assembly speaker also shared photos of Suna East MP Junet Mohamed who had accompanied Mr Moi.

Mr Moi was amongst political leaders who supported the presidential bid of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and his deputy Ms Martha Karua who is the leader of the National Alliance Rainbow Coalition (NARC).

It is a normal practice for a patient who has fractured their arm or shoulder to wear a sling for some weeks.

The sling is usually meant to support and keep still an injured arm or shoulder.

Moi’s sling is also a shoulder immobilizer which has an extra strap that runs from the elbow around the back to the wrist, almost like a belt.

It has soft foam support that consists of four parts: the chest band, arm strap, wrist strap and shoulder strap.

The shoulder immobilizer prevents the shoulder joint from moving, hence staying in the correct position for healing after an injury.

