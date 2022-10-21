Ghana to set aside two days for prayer and fasting ahead of Fifa World Cup





Ghana has set aside two days for prayer and fasting for their national football team ahead of the Fifa World Cup.

Muslims will have their National day of prayer and fasting on Friday 21st of October, while Christians will do so on Sunday 23.

Football is the most popular sport in Ghana.

The West African nation has produced some of the best talents in the world, including Micheal Essien, Stephen Appiah, and Thomas Partey.

But the Black Stars, as the team is famously referred to, has been known to prepare poorly for the World Cup, a situation marred by consistent strikes over bonuses and allowances ahead of major tournaments.

Also read: Mko na ushamba! Vera Sidika defends putting hair extensions on daughter for photoshoot

Ghana is one of the five African countries to play at the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, and DR Congo national football teams will also participate in the games.

The 22nd Fifa World Cup competition will occur in Qatar from November 20th to December 18, 2022.

8 stadiums will host the tournament, and they include; Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, and Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, and Stadium 974 and Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Also read: Ferdinand Omanyala’s wife responds to Huddah wooing her man

All the venues are located within a 55-km radius of Qatar’s capital city of Doha.

This is the first World Cup ever held in the Arab world and the second held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan. This year’s Fifa competition will be the last to involve 32 teams, with an increase to 48 teams scheduled for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Also read: She hasn’t moved on! Ben Pol calls out Anerlisa for celebrating divorce

An African team has yet to win the World Cup.

Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana are the most successful African teams at the tournament, making it to the quarter-final stage in 1990, 2002, and 2010 respectively.

Also, read our top stories today:

Janet Kanini’s widower, George Ikua, talks about going into debt

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

How I missed an opportunity to perform for Uhuru – Embarambamba

Gone too soon: 5 Famous Kenyan TikTokers who have died in 2022