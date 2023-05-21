Ghanaian singer Francine Koffi shares ‘best kiss ever’ with Diamond Platnumz





The Netflix series “Young, Famous, and African” continues to captivate audiences with its gripping real-life portrayal of renowned African personalities within the entertainment industry.

The highly anticipated second part of the series was released on Friday, 19th May, offering viewers a glimpse into the dramatic lives of these influential figures.

Among the many intriguing episodes, one particular scene has generated buzz and anticipation.

Bongo star Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known as Diamond Platnumz, is caught in a passionate embrace with Ghanaian musician Francine Koffie, also known as Fantana.

Reflecting on this intimate moment, Diamond shared his thoughts on the mesmerizing kiss between him and Fantana.

“I always believed I was an exceptional kisser until I experienced the touch of Fantana’s lips,” he revealed.

The popular bongo artiste confessed that Fantana’s kiss surpassed his expectations, describing it as an overwhelming and intense encounter.

“It wasn’t just a kiss; it felt like she was ‘eating’ me,” Diamond exclaimed, emphasizing the magnitude of the experience.

Fantana is a Ghanaian singer and model who is also one of the characters of the reality show Young, Famous, and African.