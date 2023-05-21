Ghanaian singer Francine Koffi shares ‘best kiss ever’ with Diamond Platnumz
The Netflix series “Young, Famous, and African” continues to captivate audiences with its gripping real-life portrayal of renowned African personalities within the entertainment industry.
The highly anticipated second part of the series was released on Friday, 19th May, offering viewers a glimpse into the dramatic lives of these influential figures.
Among the many intriguing episodes, one particular scene has generated buzz and anticipation.
Bongo star Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known as Diamond Platnumz, is caught in a passionate embrace with Ghanaian musician Francine Koffie, also known as Fantana.
Reflecting on this intimate moment, Diamond shared his thoughts on the mesmerizing kiss between him and Fantana.
“I always believed I was an exceptional kisser until I experienced the touch of Fantana’s lips,” he revealed.
The popular bongo artiste confessed that Fantana’s kiss surpassed his expectations, describing it as an overwhelming and intense encounter.
“It wasn’t just a kiss; it felt like she was ‘eating’ me,” Diamond exclaimed, emphasizing the magnitude of the experience.
Fantana is a Ghanaian singer and model who is also one of the characters of the reality show Young, Famous, and African.
Despite the undeniable chemistry between them on the show, there is no record of Fantana ever being romantically involved with Diamond.
In the same episode, Diamond said his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children, Zari Hassan, expressed her desire to have another child with him through surrogacy.
The news emerged during an episode of the reality show “Young, Famous, and African,” where Diamond showcased his newfound love with Fantana.
“Zari wanted another child with me. She wanted to get a surrogate to have the child,” Diamond said.
Diamond has sired kids with Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna and has recently been allegedly dating his signee, Zuchu.
The reality show showcases the opulent lifestyles of African celebrities hailing from Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Namibia, Ghana, and South Africa.
Set in Johannesburg, South Africa, the series delves into their professional endeavors and personal indulgences, showcasing a captivating mix of work, play, flirtation, and occasional conflicts.
