Ghost workers: How Sakaja is getting rid of city imposters using technology





The Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has laid out plans to identify Nairobi County employees and weed out imposters and ghost workers.

The governor said that fake employers claiming to be working for the county had terrorized Nairobi residents for a long time.

Sakaja’s strategy is to make Nairobi a city of order, dignity, hope, and opportunities for all, as he had promised during the campaigns.

The announcement comes after the County’s Investigations department arrested one suspect, Dennis Kinari, who is accused of forgery of Nairobi City County Government identity documents.

According to the county, Mr. Kinari was found with four fake identity cards. One was a national ID card, while the other three were fake Nairobi County staff ID cards.

The suspect is said to have purported to work for the Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board and Monitoring and Evaluation Board.

Mr Kinari was arrested after a complaint was filed by a spa owner in Westlands where he went under the pretense of being an inspection officer and solicited money from the owner.

He will be arraigned in court.

“We will soon introduce new staff ID cards with special features, including a USSD query system *647#.

If the response is negative, then the trader/ person being harassed can alert Nairobi City County customer care or report to the nearest police station,” Sakaja said.

He added that the extortion and corruption amongst staff members must stop, and service delivery must prevail in the city.

“I will ensure order and dignity is returned to this great city which continues to be the transport, communication, and business hub in Africa.”

