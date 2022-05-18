Gideon Moi: I’m fully behind Raila’s bid

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi when Raila Odinga launched his presidential candidature on December 10, 2021 in Nairobi. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has reiterated his commitment to the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja.

This comes amidst claims that the Kanu boss has been planning to decamp from the coalition and instead back Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid.

In a statement released to media houses on Wednesday, Senator Moi said his party is committed to helping Mr Odinga win the August 9 General Election.

“We remain committed to the aspirations and building principles of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition and it’s mission of exclusivity. And to this end, we shall leave no one behind,” he said.

This comes just two days after Moi flip flopped between two separate events in Nairobi where Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka separately named their respective running mates.

Mr Odinga picked Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua while Mr Musyoka settled on Andrew Sunkuli.

The Wiper leader acknowledged that Mr Odinga repeatedly tried to convince him back to back his presidential bid, but he declined the offers.