Gigiri woman grilled over son’s death linked to week-old boyfriend from miraa den





Police officers in Gigiri on Monday, October 17, 2022, grilled a woman whose son died in unclear circumstances.

Ms. Faizer Suleiman is currently tasked to reveal the identity of a man she met at a miraa den a week ago and whom she had left to take care of her son.

Ms. Suleiman told detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that she was leaving with a stranger she had met just a week ago.

“She left for Nakuru on October 13, 2022, leaving her son Najib Mohamed, 13, who is diabetic with the stranger she had met at a miraa chewing den,” a police report seen by Nairobi News read in part.

According to her, she returned on October 15, 2022, around 10 pm, only to find her son lying on his stomach on the floor of the sitting room.

The scene was visited and processed by officers attached to Gigiri Police Station, and the body was moved to the City Mortuary in Nairobi County, awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, a police officer was arrested after allegedly becoming careless and losing a firearm.

Police in Kware, Embakasi, Nairobi County, are investigating how their colleague Mr. Richard Wambua Kivuva lost a firearm he had left in the house.

“Mr Kivuva who is attached to the Energy Police Unit that he left his firearm Czeska serial number G0857 in his house and left for Emali. On return, at 3pm, he found the same missing but magazine with 15 rounds of 9mm which was left in a separate place found intact,” the report read in part.

A search was carried out, but police officers and detectives attached to the DCI did not manage to get the firearm.

However, the officers found a foreign pair of maroon sports shoes in his house and an iPhone missing.

“The door of his house was intact. The officer was also placed in custody,” the report further read.

