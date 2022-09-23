Gin and tonic affair! Martha Karua celebrates her birthday in style





It was a gin and tonic affair as Martha Karua celebrated her 65th birthday with Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Azimio presidential candidate and running mate put behind the sorrows of narrowly losing the August 9, 2022 polls, and went all out to celebrate at Martha’s exclusive party.

The ceremony which was at an undisclosed location saw the Azimio la Umoja’s politicians come together to make merry and dance.

Dressed in an Ankara printed dress, Karua was fully glammed up for her day, complete with matching lipstick, a beaded necklace and earrings.

Happy 65th birthday @MarthaKarua

We love you and we are strongly behind you 💙 pic.twitter.com/NBUvHMmHK0 — Diana Ngao, ACIM (@DianaNgao) September 22, 2022

Videos circulating on social media show how the politicians jumped into the viral dance challenge associated with the hit, Jerusalema, showcasing their moves.

The event also had Ms Karua’s grandchildren who were seen dancing with their grandma.

Being the long-standing Member of Parliament for the Gichugu constituency, Ms Karua has consistently fought for the protection of women’s rights.

This is done through litigation, lobbying and advocacy for laws that enhance and protect women’s rights. Martha partners with various women’s organizations, particularly the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Kenya) and the League of Kenya Women Voters to achieve this.

TANITE at the BIRTHDAY PARTY of my Deputy President @MarthaKarua and my President @RailaOdinga with my First Lady @IdaOdinga and Azimio’s @skmusyoka. Just beautiful!! pic.twitter.com/ol3VjcpaHV — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) September 22, 2022

Ms Karua was the Minister for Justice until resigning from that position in 2019.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was missing in action at the event that saw Ida Odinga, and Charity Ngilu also attend.

Her birthday saw a regroup of coalition’s politicians after a battle for their win in Supreme Court.

With the court upholding Ruto’s win, Mr Odinga and his team still believe the ruling was unfairly orchestrated and issued.

“We respected the apex court but we do not agree with their findings. We are waiting for the final detailed judgement they said they will issue,” he said.

