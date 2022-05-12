Girl who walked 50km to join Form One lands full scholarship

Marisela Muthoni, a needy Tharaka Nithi County girl who walked for 50 kilometers to seek Form One admission at Marimanti Girls' High School holds a bank deposit slip for her fees on May 12, 2022. She is with the school principal Ann Kyalo (left) and Ms Kelly Rwigi, a well wisher. PHOTO | ALEX NJERU

Marisela Muthoni, a needy Tharaka Nithi County girl who walked for more than 50 kilometres to join Form One at Marimanti Girls’ High School has been awarded a scholarship after the ‘Nation’ highlighted her plight.

Certified Homes Company has paid her fees for one year, while a group of female doctors has promised to cater for the remaining three years.

The 15-year-old has also received shopping from a group of well-wishers led by children and gender rights crusader and the Enlightened Generation International founder and director, Ms Kelly Rwigi.

The shopping and fees bank deposit slip was handed over to the school principal, Ms Ann Kyalo who lauded the donors.

She said through the support, the girl will realise her academic dream and support her needy family in the future.

She said there were many extremely needy students in the region and asked more people to volunteer to offer financial support.

“I admitted Muthoni despite coming here empty-handed and without a parent or guardian, but now she is settled and comfortable because of the overwhelming support,” said Ms Kyalo.

She also lauded the media for highlighting the case that moved many people across the country.

Ms Rwigi also called on the government, private institutions and individuals to support many children from poor families who cannot afford education in the region.

“I thank the journalists who wrote the story of Muthoni and many people who sympathised with her and volunteered to help,” said Ms Rwigi.

On Monday this week, Muthoni, who scored 301 marks in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination, left her home in Gaceuni village in Tharaka North sub-county at 5am and arrived at the school in Tharaka South sub-county at 2pm.

The girl, who was dressed in her Gaceuni Primary School uniform, said she had not eaten anything that morning and the previous night.

Muthoni’s mother has been sick for a long time and is currently admitted at a hospital in Tharaka North sub-county while the father left home, according to Twanthanju Sub-Location Assistant Chief, Gitonga Gatwiku.

