Githurai Kimbo police hunt Facebook conwoman selling stylish outfits





Police in Githurai Kimbo have launched a manhunt for a woman who has been duping Kenyans online that she runs a boutique and even receives money from them.

Nairobi News has established that police officers are investigating Ms Sheirose Adhiambo for running a Facebook account known as Miss Vee Botique, where she has shared several clothes, duping customers into entering into online deals with her.

One woman, Ms Florence Bertha, told police how she sent Ms Adhiambo money amounting to Sh7,000, hoping she was being truthful, before realising she had lost everything.

Documents seen by this reporter show that the money was sent on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

“She has a nice tongue and I was convinced she was genuine, but I realised I had hit a brick wall when she disappeared from the internet. When I called, the phone rang about twice before she transferred my calls,” said Ms Bertha.

Also read: Akothee’s brother-in-law was conned Sh0.5m in Facebook scam

The matter is now being investigated by detectives attached to Githurai, Kimbo Police Station and has been reported under OB number 32/01/04/2023.

However, such incidents are on the rise and the DCI warns Kenyans to be on the lookout for well-crafted fraudulent shopping scams as the festive season approaches.

Such incidents are particularly prevalent during the festive season as most organisations gear up for sales and discount offers to customers on their e-commerce platforms.

As a result, more consumers are now staying at home to shop and make payments online, which has convinced online attackers to target these customers.

Kenyans have fallen prey to these fraudsters, leaving them counting their losses even as detectives try to bring them to book.

“As we approach the festive season, members of the public are advised to be cautious when shopping for goods online,” the DCI said in a statement.

Also read: Widow of murdered gangster deletes her condolence message on Facebook