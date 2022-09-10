Gladys Wanga warns county health workers against theft of medical supplies





Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga has warned health workers against theft of medical supplies from public health facilities, saying action will be taken against the culprits.

The newly sworn in governor noted that most hospitals within the county have a shortage of drugs due to pilferage perpetuated by rogue medics who steal medicine and sell them in private clinics.

Speaking when she flagged off medical supplies consisting of pharmaceutical and non-pharma worth Sh60 million in the county, Ms Wanga said she is committed to ensuring the public gets access to medication at all times.

“We want to ensure that everyone gets access to medication. The medicine will be supplied to all the eight sub counties and health facilities in the county to offer relief to patients who have been buying medical supplies from private pharmacies,” said Wanga.

The governor said the medical supplies are destined for the County Referral and Sub County Hospitals.

“We reaffirm our commitment to ensure our people get the requisite services and prescribed medications,” said Wanga.

At the same time, she called on the public to report any case of medics asking them to buy drugs from private pharmacies.

“We will put contacts in strategic places for the public to report any activity that is contrary to rules. No one should be turned away because of laziness by health workers,” she said.

