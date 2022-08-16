Gladys Wanga: We’ll do whatever it takes to have the ‘right’ winner announced

Azimio la Umoja's TJ Kajwang (partially hidden) and Homa Bay Governor-elect Gladys Wanga raise concerns over the verification exercise at the Bomas of Kenya on August 12, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Homa Bay governor elect, Gladys Wanga called for calm among the supporters of Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, with an assurance that their legal team will do all it takes to ensure that the ‘right’ winner of the presidential election is declared.

In a statement, Ms Wanga claimed that the election was marred by malpractices and irregularities, especially during the tallying phase.

She claimed that there was lack of transparency in the way the chairman of Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati conducted the commission’s business.

“Our very able legal team has assured us that the irregularities, election malpractices and the lack of transparency with which Chebukati conducted the commission’s business are so glaring that yesterday’s declaration cannot stand,” said Wanga.

Wanga also claimed that the whole exercise was deeply flawed.

“This was confirmed by the four commissioners, Justus Nyang’aya, Julian Cherera, Irene Masit and Francis Wanderi who constituted the majority of the IEBC commission,” said Wanga.

She has also pleaded with Mr Odinga’s supporters not to give up but continue praying for him.

“As we try to solve what happened at Bomas, let’s stand firmly with Raila and pray for him,” said Wanga.

She has also admitted that she is disappointed with the declaration of William Ruto as the fifth president of Kenya.

“I am aware that many of you are currently hurting and struggling with the disappointment and lack of clarity over what happened yesterday. As a strong supporter of Raila, I share your disappointment. I am hurt at a very personal level,” said Wanga.

