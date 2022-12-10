Glitz and glamour from Annastacia Mukabwa’s wedding – PHOTOS

Gospel singer Annastacia Mukabwa and the groom during their star-studded wedding ceremony. PHOTO | COURTESY

Gospel singer Annastacia Mukabwa and the groom during their star-studded wedding ceremony. PHOTO | COURTESY





Gospel singer Annastacia Mukabwa is finally off the market. The Kiatu Kivue hitmaker has walked down the isle today in a star-studded wedding at Cathedral of Praise in Imara Daima, Nairobi.

The mother of two wore an Ivory off the shoulder wedding gown with a simple white bridal necklace to compliment her dress code while the groom, Maurice William Juma, was dressed in a three-piece Ivory coloured tuxedo suit with silver decorations on the side.

Annastacia revealed scanty details about her husband in an invite card she recently shared on her social media, while announcing the wedding.

The wedding was attended by several renowned gospel singers, including Evelyne Wanjiru, Lady Bee and Solomon Mkubwa.

Annastacia also enjoyed a beautiful send-off bridal shower which was planned by her friends in the gospel music industry.

A grateful Annastacia thanked her friends for the surprise bridal shower.

“Wooow,Wooow kwa kweli Mungu utabaki kuwa Mungu,waimbaji watumishi wa Mungu wenzangu Mungu awabariki sana kwa hii Surprise nimefurahi sanaa mumenitia moyo sanaa,kweli mumeni heshimisha sanaa,kwa kweli nimechipuka tenaaa (thanks my fellow gospel singers, may God bless you for the surprise you have encouraged me and honoured me)” she said.