Gloria Bosman: Third top South African musician dies within 5 weeks





Top South African Jazz musician, Gloria Bosman, died on March 14, 2023, at the age of 50.

In a statement released to the public, the deceased’s family said she died peacefully and was surrounded by family.

“It is with profound sadness that we share in the early hours of this morning, we lost the rock of our family; a beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Gloria Bosman, who came to fame for her soulful and soothing voice. After a short illness, she transcended peacefully at her home, surrounded by family,” read the statement in part.

The family hailed the late Bosman as an internationally acclaimed musician who always put on her best stage performances for her fans. They also announced they would soon reveal details and dates regarding her funeral services and burial.

The late Bosman died a day after another top South African musician, Costa Titch, born Constantinos Tsobanglou, died while performing on stage at the sold-out Ultra Music Festival held at the Expo Center in Johannesburg.

Nairobi News reported that the 27-year-old died on March 12, 2023, and had a history of epilepsy, a condition that affects the brain and causes patients to have seizures.

In videos making rounds, Costa first fell on stage but was quickly lifted by one of his entourage, and he continued performing for about two seconds before he collapsed again, and this time, he fell off the stage.

His crew rushed towards him and attempted to perform some first aid before they lifted him up and rushed him backstage.

However, it is believed he had already died when they rushed him off.

Nairobi News further reported that his most successful single, Big Flexa, has received over 45 million views on YouTube, and a remix featuring US artist Akon was recently released.

Within the same five weeks, another top South African artist, AKA, born Kiernan Forbes, died after being gunned down on February 12, 2023, outside an upscale restaurant in Durban.

A gunman ran up to AKA, who was in the company of friends and opened fire on the musician, killing him and one of his friends instantly before running off.

AKA and Costa Tich, before their tragic deaths, are reported to have spent much time together creating music.

The duo had released a single, Super Soft, just before AKA was murdered.

