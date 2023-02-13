Gloria Muliro is now a mother, Lady Bee spills the bean





Gospel singer Gloria Muliro recently welcomed her first child. Muliro remarried and relocated to the USA in 2021.

Gospel singer Bernice Mugo aka Lady Bee, revealed that Gloria is now a mother while reacting to Eric Omondi’s criticism.

Responding to Eric’s criticism while speaking to vloggers during a requiem mass for Ilagosa Wa Ilagosa, Lady Bee said some gospel singers had to take time off their music careers to care for their families, stressing that family comes first.

Also read: Eric Omondi wins over Pastor Ng’ang’a for blasting Kenyan gospel singers

“There is a time women take a break because they want to take care of their children. You cannot go and perform while pregnant. Guardian Angel got married recently. Will he continue serving or taking care of his family?

Adding, “Ndugu yangu (Guardian Angel) alioa juzi, ataendelea kufanya huduma ama ndiposa atatengeneza nyumba? Nyumba yake ndo church ya kwanza. (My brother Guardian Angel married just the other day. You expect him to neglect his family. Your house is the first church).”

Lady Bee continued in her rant, “First of all, you have to cater for your house. If your house does not profess Jesus as the Lord of that homestead and your life then you are failing. You can be out there preaching the gospel, but your house is crumbling because you are so busy.”

She added that female musicians such as Gloria Muliro, and Eunice Njeri, who were slammed by Eric Omondi are now married and are focusing on their families.

Also read: Pastor Omba: I desperately begged Gloria Muliro not to divorce me

Lady Bee added that Gloria Muliro is now a mother.

“Gloria amepata mtoto kina Eunice ni watu wako na familia sahii. (Those ladies who have been mentioned. Gloria recently welcomed a baby while Eunice is taking care of her family.”

Before the wedding with her sweetheart Evans Sabwami in New York, she held another ceremony in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

In October 2022, she celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

“Happiest Anniversary my best friend, my moshene partner, my husband. Your love is a gift that I open everyday. Here’s to you, here’s to us, here’s to many more happy years together. Happy anniversary hun! I love you.”

Gloria was married to Pastor Eric Omba Miko in 2009 but walked out of the marriage, citing infidelity.

Also read: Gloria Muliro and new-husband announce plans to open a church in New York