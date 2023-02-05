Go after the dynasties! – Kabando wa Kabando to President Ruto





Former Mukurweini Constituency lawmaker Kabando wa Kabando has urged President William Ruto not to relent on his tax evasion move, especially on the dynasties.

In a tweet, the politician cum activist said that the dynasties robbed Dedan Kimathi and the children of the Mau Mau Freedom Fighters of their inherent rights, endorsing a crackdown.

“President Ruto, You’ve our majority total support to make spoilt dynasties who robbed Dedan Kimathi Waciùri and children of Mau Mau Freedom Fighters of inherent rights. We’ve squatters in Nyeri as home guards, neocolonial agents, and betrayers who own millions of acres. Crash them!”

President Ruto, You've our majority total support to make spoilt dynasties who robbed Dedan Kimathi Waciùri and children of Mau Mau Freedom Fighters of inherent rights. We've squatters in Nyeri as homeguards, neocolonial agents, and betrayers own millions of acres. Crash them! — Kabando Wa Kabando (@Wakabando) February 4, 2023

Also read: President Ruto continues rendering Uhuru appointees ‘jobless’

Adding that despite declining his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket he was rendering his full support on him, Kabando tweeted, “Make Kenyattas, Mois, Multinationals, Comprador Beorgeoise, and Land grabbers feel the deep pinch, the justified pain. WOTE tulipe kodi! Rais Ruto, I declined your UDA ticket, but on this crackdown to end impunity even as you fail to see a log in UDA’s eye, you’ve mass support! Crack!”

Make Kenyattas, Mois, Multinationals, Comprador Beorgeoise, Land grabbers feel the deep pinch, the justified pain. WOTE tulipe kodi! Rais Ruto, I declined your UDA ticket, but on this crackdown to end impunity even as you fail to see log in UDA eye, you've mass support! Crack! — Kabando Wa Kabando (@Wakabando) February 4, 2023

His utterances come after President Ruto claimed opposition protest rallies were being financed by people he did not name but who, he said, were keen on evading payment of taxes.