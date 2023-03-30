God, give them strength: Kunguru mourned by family, friends, and fans

Kunguru's best friend Steve Oguwa, immediate brother Michael Ouma, Josephine Dolly, daughter Rosebella Onguru and the widow Wilkister Oluoch bow for prayers during a requiem mass at Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home, Nairobi on March 29, 2023. Kunguru's Sister Irene eulogized him as a selfless and joyful man, he will be laid to rest on April 1st, 2023, at his home in Kogelo village in Siaya County. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI

Kunguru's best friend Steve Oguwa, immediate brother Michael Ouma, Josephine Dolly, daughter Rosebella Onguru and the widow Wilkister Oluoch bow for prayers during a requiem mass at Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home, Nairobi on March 29, 2023. Kunguru's Sister Irene eulogized him as a selfless and joyful man, he will be laid to rest on April 1st, 2023, at his home in Kogelo village in Siaya County. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI





The passing of Kenyan artiste and philanthropist Eric Okoth Onguru, better known as Kunguru, has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans.

On Wednesday, 29, his family held a funeral service at the Montezuma and Monalisa Funeral Home.

Several friends and former campus mates paid their respects to the generous soul who had touched so many lives.

Also read: MP Samuel Atandi: Kunguru planned on running for MP seat

Kunguru passed away on Sunday, March 19, at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital, where he had been admitted for several weeks.

During the short ceremony, Kunguru’s widow, Wilkister Oluoch, briefly eulogized her late husband as the best man she had ever been with.

“I don’t have much to say. Let Erick rest in peace,” Ms Oluoch said.

Kunguru’s sister, Irene Onguru, also shared her fondest memories of her brother, whom she accompanied to several hospitals as he battled liver complications.

She described Kunguru as a supportive sibling who paid for her education from high school to college and ensured her school life was smooth.

Kunguru’s brother, Michael Ouma, spoke about his brother’s role as the unifying force in their family, adding that he was not confrontational and would often switch off when unhappy with a family decision.

Also read: ‘Best collabo-mate,’ Mr Lenny gives moving tribute at Kunguru’s requiem mass

Edith Chumba, who spoke on behalf of Kunguru’s former banking colleagues at Stanchart, described him as a strong salesperson during his early days in the banking sector.

She also spoke about Kunguru’s commitment to work, even when he was unwell.

The funeral service was also attended by some of Kunguru’s fellow musicians, including Mr Lenny, who had collaborated with him on several hits, and Kenyan legendary musician Nameless.

Mr Lenny paid tribute to Kunguru, saying that the music industry had lost one of its best artistes.

Kunguru’s body was later moved from the funeral home in preparation for his final resting place in Kogelo village, Alego Usonga Constituency, in Siaya County on Saturday.

Kunguru will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and talent, which he used to touch the lives of many.

As the mourners bid farewell to Kunguru, they take solace in the fact that he has left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

Also read: Rest well! Legendary musician Kunguru’s last thoughts before he died