God help her! Diana Marua turns to prayer as Malaika Bahati is hospitalised





Diana Marua, a content creator and rapper, has confirmed that her five-month-old daughter, Malaika Bahati, has been hospitalized for the past five days.

She shared several photos of Malaika undergoing treatment and being fed with a bottle.

Diana prayed for Malaika’s healing in an Instagram post on Saturday 8.

The mother of three further expressed gratitude to the staff at Komarock Modern Hospital for providing the best care for her daughter while praying for God’s healing.

She wrote, “Day 5! My baby, @malaika_bahati, good health is your portion in Jesus’ Name. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses who’ve been on shift to attend to my baby here at @komarockmodern and are doing everything to make sure Laika is comfortable and recovering well,” she wrote.

Singer Kevin Bahati, Malaika’s father, had first shared the news of his daughter’s illness a few days ago, explaining that she had been unwell for three days and was undergoing treatment at Komarock Modern Hospital.

“Baby Malaika has been admitted to Komarock Modern Hospital for the past 3 days, and we are praying for Malaika’s speedy recovery,” Bahati shared on Instagram, accompanying the post with a picture of him holding his daughter while a female nurse attended to her.

An update on Malaika’s social media pages revealed that she is recovering well in the hospital. The brief statement, accompanied by a photo of Diana Marua hugging her, read: “I have been embraced with love and care. I am doing well here in the hospital.”

Bahati and Diana welcomed their third daughter in November 2022; the kid is Bahati’s fifth child. They also have an adopted son, Morgan, and Mueni, whom Bahati sired with his baby mama, Yvette Obura.

