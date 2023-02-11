God is dealing with my enemies, Sonko says after Murathe, Kioni are suspended





Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has celebrated the suspension of Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman David Murathe and Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

In a tweet, Sonko said that this time God had decided to deal with his enemies.

This after Jubilee Party’s National Executive Council (NEC) on Friday announced the suspension of the two leaders.

Also read: Itumbi, Radull, Churchill, Akothee among latest government appointees

The announcement was made after a NEC meeting attended by 14 out of 21 members at the Sarova Woodlands Hotel in Nakuru where East African Legislative Assembly legislator Kanini Kega was appointed the new Secretary General in an acting capacity with Eldas MP Adan Keynan will taking over from Murathe also in an acting capacity as well.

The NEC chair Nelson Dzuya, while addressing the media after the meeting, accused Kioni of bringing the party to disrepute and arbitrarily issuing disciplinary letters without consulting the party members and following clear procedures.

Sonko, who was elected Nairobi governor in 2017 on a Jubilee ticket, tendered his resignation from the party last year. In the letter, Sonko said he had not been forced out but rather voluntarily agreed to cut ties with the political outfit.

Also read: Five Ruto diehards who are yet to be ‘rewarded’ by the Head of State

“Please accept this letter as my formal notice of resignation as a member of the Jubilee party effective March 10, 2022. This is an exercise of my rights to belong to a political party of my choice as enshrined under the constitution of Kenya,” Sonko wrote in his resignation letter.

His woes in the party had began immediately after he clinched the gubernatorial seat in 2017, culminating in his eventual impeachment.

Also read: Former news anchor Mark Masai lands new job in top communications firm