‘God! What is the plan here!’ Nadia Nakai mourns Costa Titch





The South African music industry is mourning once again as another prominent artist, Costa Titch, has passed away.

Nadia Nakai, who is still trying to come to terms with the death of AKA, has expressed her sadness and confusion at the loss of Costa Titch.

In a tweet, she asked, “God! So you just going to take them one by one! What is the plan here!! I’m so freaked out, what is going on here?! Someone please explain.”

Costa Titch was a rapper and amapiano sensation born in Nelspruit, South Africa. He made an impact in the SA music industry with his hit song “Big Flexa,” which garnered over 45 million views on YouTube.

His craft received attention from big-name artists, with Senegalese-American musician Akon co-signing the rapper.

Recently, Costa Titch confirmed a partnership deal with Konvict Music Boss Akon, and the two teamed up to make “Big Flexa Remix,” which received a massive reception within the Titch Gang fanbase.

Costa Titch’s cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed by his team, but reports suggest that he suffered from a seizure.

His passing has shocked his fans and the music industry as they mourn the loss of another talented artist.

The passing of Costa Titch comes just weeks after the death of AKA, a well-known rapper who was shot outside Wish Restaurant on Florida Road.

Nadia Nakai, AKA’s girlfriend, has been spending quality time with his daughter, Kairo Forbes, as they both mourn the loss of a loved one.

AKA and DJ Zinhle were rumoured to be romantically linked from 2012 but only made their relationship public in 2014.

Zinhle reportedly accused AKA of cheating on her with media personality Bonang Matheba in 2015, leading to their break up.

In July 2015, AKA and Zinhle welcomed Kairo into the world.

The pair reportedly got back together in 2018 but broke up again in 2019. AKA then began dating Anele “Nelli” Tembe, who tragically passed away on 11 April 2021, just two weeks after the rapper paid lobola for her. Nelli plunged to her death from the tenth floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

The rapper later moved on with Nadia.

Zinhle and AKA maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship for Kairo despite their relationship ending.

Zinhle welcomed her second child, Asante Mohonsana, with musician Bongani Mohosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz, in August 2021, who AKA’s family also loved.

The loss of Costa Titch has left the music industry in shock and the fans in mourning. The passing of two talented artists in a short period has raised many questions, leaving Nadia Nakai and others seeking answers. The South African music industry has lost two prominent voices, and their memory will live on through their music.

