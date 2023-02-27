God’s timing…Samidoh’s cryptic message as wife Edday Nderitu ‘quits’





Kikuyu vernacular singer Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, left a cryptic message online amid the reported breaking of his 15-year marriage to Edday Nderitu.

The said split was occasioned by Samidoh’s reunion with his infamous baby mama, nominated Senator Karen Nyamu.

In his statement, Samidoh asked why one should worry about where one is today instead of where one will reach tomorrow as he opined that nobody can see the stars during the day but should wait for the night for their time to shine.

“Nobody sees the stars during the day, but in the night, they are visible. God knows how to hide you till it’s your time to shine. Your invisibility doesn’t mean you are not existing. It only means it’s not your time yet. Wait patiently, God’s timing is always perfect. Every king was once a crying baby and every building was once a picture. The person you admire so much was once a nobody. The most anointed man you see was once a church member.The person you attended his or her wedding was once a chief bachelor or spinster.

So why worry in life? It’s not about where you are today but where you will reach tomorrow. Believe in yourself and never give up,” said Samidoh.

His post came days after Edday Nderitu signaled the end of her marriage when photos of Samidoh and Nyamu appearing chummy, affectionate and happy emerged. The duo had been attending the funeral service of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sister-in-law late last week.

“It has been exactly 15 years of marriage full of ups and down, it was humble beginning where little was enough for us, for the last 3years it has been nothing but pain, I have remained faithful to you regardless of disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media ,you’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted, I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10yrs ,has no morals and zero respect to my family.

Kiura Kia ngaba’ as you put it, I have asked God every day to give me strength to pray for you but today I have nothing to tell God about you, you have drag and put me and my kids in an ocean of pain may you remember this day,” said Edday three days agao.

Following this statement, she received widespread support from her fans as some of them turned their wrath on Karen Nyamu, asking her if she was finally happy that Edday was walking from her marriage because of her. In response, Nyamu laughed online, issuing clap backs such as asking if she too was not a woman and weren’t her children with Samidoh also children. She also intimated that she would not be backing down from the ‘battle’ with Edday because she was not one to be defeated.

Nyamu’s statements were a far leap from her December 2022 resolutions to walk away from Samidoh, the father of her two children under the age of three, after the two of them and Edday were involved in an international scandal while in Dubai.

Karen Nyamu, while drunk, threw tantrums where Samidoh had been performing and it got to a point where she and Edday engaged in a fight in the club. The women had to be separated as Samidoh rushed to his wife’s rescue while bouncers roughly bundled Nyamu out of the club.

