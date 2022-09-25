Golden edition of Concours d’Elegance motor show on today

Some of the classic and vintage cars that will be on display in this year's edition of Concours d'Elegance. PHOTO | COURTESY

This year’s edition of Golden Africa Concours d’Elegance, will be held today at the Nairobi Racecourse. Organised by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club the event is open to all makes of cars and motorcycles.

The centerpiece of the event is the judging of 70 classic and vintage cars and 40 motorcycles under regulations approved by the Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF).

The event is also a social occasion and fun-filled family day with live music, performances and games. Additional attractions include a children’s entertainment center, live band music, fly pasts, a parade of all the Concours cars and motorcycles and a grand finale after the prize giving.

A significant proportion of the crowd is in the 17 to 35-year age bracket and women enjoy dressing up for Concours day. The dress code is Gold.

The year’s edition will be a celebration of the 50th annual Concours dubbed the Golden Jubilee. In addition to the assessment of the classic and vintage cars and motorcycles, there are 28 Motor Trade stands, a MotorSport Arcade, a Classics Car and Motorcycle Sale section, and a collection of old machinery and equipment under the aptly named Heritage Collection section.

Over the years, the event has attracted entries from Argentina, Australia, England, Germany, Malawi, Mauritius, Mexico, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe. The international reputation of the Concours has brought visitors to Kenya and has helped to publicise the country as a holiday destination.

