Gone too soon! Kenyan actress dies during treatment after road accident





Gospel artiste and Vioja Mahakamani actor David Alliwah who acts in the role of the prosecutor is in mourning after another of his Theatrix Arts Ensemble actors died.

According to information reaching Nairobi News on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Faith Nduku succumbed to her injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital at 3:20 pm, Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

“We mourn the demise of our star, a sister, a prayer warrior, a colleague, our leader at Theatrix. Faith Nduku went to be with the Lord today at 3:20 pm at Kenyatta National Hospital.

She had been hospitalized since 26th August 2022 after a grisly road accident at Karai, Naivasha. We are at a loss, pained but we stand to accept the doing of God and celebrate a life well lived,” Alliwah mourned the deceased.

According to previous Nairobi News reports, Nduku had been admitted to Ward 6A where she was receiving treatment for serious injuries to her pelvic-urethra region and a broken right lower limb.

Alliwah had, then, expressed hopes that Nduku would get better but her condition turned for the worse.

The Theatrix Arts Ensemble had announced fundraising plans to raise funds for Nduku’s treatment as well as for the funeral expenses for the late Dennis Mwandoe who first succumbed to the accident.

“Mentally, we received counselling on that fateful day and we have small meetings to talk. There are others we have allowed to go home to their families and when we are able, we get services from people who are able to talk to us and encourage us.

We are trying to monitor everyone and I call everyone to see how they are doing including the family of the deceased,” said Alliwah.

According to Aliwah, the trailer hit their public service vehicle from behind at around 4:30 am, causing it to roll three times and the instant death of Mwandoe.

Other team members escaped unscathed and with semi-minor injuries including shoulder dislocation.

