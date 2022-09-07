Good news! Meru University gives Diana Chepkemoi a job, admits her back to school





Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST) is ready to have Ms Diana Chepkemoi back as a student and even went ahead to offer her a job.

This is after Ms Chepkemoi whose images made rounds on social media showing how she was suffering in Saudi Arabia where she had secured a job in June 2021.

Also read: Diana Chepkemoi: I was working for a royal family in Saudi Arabia

In a statement, the university Vice Chancellor Prof. Romanus Odhiambo regretted what the student went through saying that indeed she had deferred her studies over financial constraints in 2018.

“The University is willing to reinstate her, and give her a job under the work-study program to enable her complete her studies while fending for herself,” said Prof Odhiambo.

The Vice-Chancellor in the letter said that Ms Chepkemoi first joined the school on August 31, 2017, to study Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Management under the school of Agriculture and Food Science.

Also read: After Diana Chepkemoi’s rescue Foreign Affairs PS Macharia thanks Saudi Arabia for jobs

However, she studied for the first semester of the academic year and submitted a letter of deferral due to financial problems on August 28, 2018.

“We welcome back Ms Diana Chepkemoi, a member of the MUST family, to the university to complete her studies. We have informed her family of the support we shall offer her to complete her studies,” said the Vice-Chancellor.

The statement revealed that she will be working within the university library and will be given free accommodation within the university.

Prof Odhiambo said that the university never reached out again to the student and the management never knew of her whereabouts until her case was made public by a Twitter user.

Ms Chepkemoi then even applied for a course transfer on May 15, 2019, to study for a Bachelor of Education Arts which was accepted by the management but she never reported back.

Also read:

RIP! K-Rupt’s only surviving brother dies

Atheists ask president-elect Ruto to promote secularism

Why Ugandan Parliament has banned Nyege Nyege Festival

Miguna Miguna warns Matiang’i, Kibicho to prepare for legal battles