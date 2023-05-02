Goodbye Kenya: Tanasha Donna plans permanent move





Tanasha Donna is determined to leave Kenya for good.

The mother-of-one has had enough of the chaos and has decided to move her family to a new country where they can start afresh.

Also read: Tommy Flavour blasts Tanasha Donna for stalling their hit collabo

She made the announcement on her Instagram Stories, shocking her fans and followers.

“I’m not gonna lie, this country is a total mess. I’m trying to take my family and baggage and leave for good.

Total mess because we’re progressing in different ways, but it’s like every day since 2023 something absurd happens. Kenya wagwan,” she wrote.

In March that year, Tanasha revealed that a mystery man had proposed to her.

She said she might say yes, but first, she had to sign a $1.5 million contract.

Her fans were thrilled and eagerly awaited news of the engagement.

Tanasha had also recently won the European Women’s International Leadership Award.

She could not attend the ceremony in person but had expressed her gratitude and excitement at winning the award.

Also read: I’m not pregnant! Tanasha Donna goes off on fan who trolled the son

Tanasha has spoken in the past about her family not living in the country.

The mother-of-one was born in the UK to an Italian father and Kenyan mother, but later moved to Kenya, where she spent some time before moving to Belgium, where she was raised by her Belgian stepfather.

“When people ask me where I am from, I never know where to start. I was born in the UK, grew up in Kenya and then moved to Belgium, but my biological father is Italian with some mixes in there, but I grew up with a Belgian stepfather,” she wrote.

She moved and settled back in Kenya about six years ago with constant trips to Europe.

“I then moved back to Kenya about six, seven years ago now but go back and forth between Europe and Kenya when I can,” she added.

Tanasha did not mention which country she plans to move to.

Also read: I dumped Diamond! Tanasha Donna brags about walking away from relationship