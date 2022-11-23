Goodbye water cartels and hefty water bills! MCAs push for digitization of water meters





Water cartels in the county might come to an end after Nairobi County MCAs pass a motion compelling the Nairobi Water Company to digitize water meters.

While unanimously passing the motion, the MCAs said that digitalization of meters would greatly help in dealing with water cartels in Water Supply and Sewerage Company in Nairobi.

The MCAs argue that the move will save the county a lot of water spent on theft and wastage.

Addressing the journalist at City Hall, Mwaura Somora, Clay City MCA who moved the motion, said that the move will greatly help common Mwananchi as they will pay for the water they have consumed.

“I thank Nairobi MCAs for passing the motion. Digitalization of water meterage will be user friendly. People will only pay for what they have used. There is no need for someone spending their money on what they have not used,” noted Samora.

He also noted that Kenya Power embraced the same system, which has helped them reduce wastage and vandalization.

“Power meters were digitized and it saved the company a lot of wastage and theft. It is also friendly to consumers as they only pay for what they have consumed compared to other years when there was estimation,” said Samora.

Samora said that most people pay for water bills even when they have no water, which is a burden to common mwananchi.

“This means that the company does not care whether one has water or not. This is why we want the company to use digitized meters,” Samora added.

The motion was seconded by nominated MCA Joyce Muthoni, who said that water is a source of life and everyone needs water for survival.

The water demand in Nairobi is at 850,000 cubic meters per day, while the supply is 525,000 cubic meters, leaving a deficit of 325,000 cubic meters per day.

