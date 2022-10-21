Google honors legendary Kenyan writer Majorie Mcgoye Oludhe





The American multinational technology company Google, on October 21, 2022, honoured the late legendary Kenyan writer Majorie Mcgoye Oludhe with a Google doodle.

A Google doodle is a special, temporary alteration made to the Google logo on the search engine’s home page and is normally done to celebrate notable people, events and achievements throughout history.

Also read: Radio boss Jeridah Andayi opens up on losing her second child

In a statement, Google said it celebrated Oludhe, a British-born writer who sought Kenyan citizenship in 1954, for her literal work and was branded the mother of Kenyan literature.

“Today’s Doodle celebrates the life and 94th birthday of Marjorie Oludhe Macgoye. She mostly wrote about the struggles of Kenya during its post-colonial era, but also published children’s books, magazine stories and much more.” Google said.

The tech company noted that the late Oludhe often held literary projects that helped women learn how to read and became involved in social activism, where she gave speeches and joined national debates regarding women’s experiences.

“In 1983, she wholly switched her focus to writing. She wrote poems, novels, children’s books, magazine stories, scholarly essays and historical articles about life in Kenya.

Also read: Zari Hassan defends viral video of Diamond explaining why they broke up

Her most notable works include Murder in Majengo (1972), The Present Moment (1987) and Coming to Birth (1986)—the latter won the Sinclair Prize for fiction.

Today’s mixed-medium artwork pictures Macgoye next to her books, surrounded by Kenyan scenery and the women that inspired her. Happy 94th birthday, Marjorie Oludhe Macgoye!” concluded Google.

The late Oludhe’s Coming To Birth continues to be a popular literary work taught as an English lesson set book in Kenyan secondary schools for literature classes.

Hundreds of actors and actresses across Kenya prepare theatre plays based on this book and go around in high schools to put on shows for students.

Born Majorie Phyllis King, the late Majorie married Daniel Oludhe Mcgoye in 1960 and the next five years of their marriage, they went on to have four children- Phyllis, George, Francis and Lawrence. She died on December 1, 2015, at the age of 87.

Also, read our top stories today:

Ferdinand Omanyala’s wife responds to Huddah wooing her man

Janet Kanini’s widower, George Ikua, talks about going into debt

She hasn’t moved on! Ben Pol calls out Anerlisa for celebrating divorce

How I missed an opportunity to perform for Uhuru – Embarambamba

Gone too soon: 5 Famous Kenyan TikTokers who have died in 2022