Google unveils AI first accelerator programme for African startups





Google has unveiled the “Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First,” a groundbreaking initiative aimed at bolstering African startups that are harnessing artificial intelligence to tackle local challenges.

The programme underscores the impact of AI in reshaping industries and expanding possibilities worldwide, while also recognizing the remarkable contributions of African startups in utilizing AI to address pressing regional issues.

The “AI First” program is designed to empower startups with a deep interest in exploring the potential of AI.

Drawing insights from past successful initiatives like the Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa, The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, and The Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders, the core objective remains unchanged: to champion and amplify African-driven solutions.

Applications are now open for the 10-week equity-free accelerator, welcoming startups at up to series A stage located in Africa or focusing on Africa-centric solutions powered by AI and machine learning.

Participants will gain access to Google’s AI expertise, technical resources including up to $350,000 Google Cloud Credits, guidance from seasoned AI experts, and invaluable networking prospects.

“Africa’s tech landscape is vibrant and ever-evolving. It’s inspiring to see African startups not only harnessing AI to address our unique challenges but also setting benchmarks for the world. ‘AI First’ is more than a program; it’s a testament to our belief in the vision of these startups, ensuring they have the support and guidance they need to realize their full potential,” said Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa.

Since its inception in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa program has provided backing to 106 startups from 17 African nations.

Collectively, these startups have secured over $263 million in funding and generated more than 2,800 direct job opportunities across the region.

