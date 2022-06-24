Gor Mahia close to sealing new sponsorship deal

Gor Mahia fans cheer their team during a match against AFC Leopards during a KPL match at the Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani on May 8, 2022. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia are at an advanced stage of negotiations with gaming firm Betafriq for a new sponsorship deal.

The development has been revealed by Betafriq’s General Manager Craig Oyugi, who said are also in negotiation with other football clubs and individual athletes for lucrative sponsorship deals.

“Gor Mahia is one of the clubs we are in talks with and very soon we will unveil sponsorship with the football teams we are currently engaging with. Betafriq’s core mandate will be investing a lot in sports,” said Oyugi.

Nation Sports understands that Gor Mahia and the betting firm have already drafted a pre-contract deal which will be unveiled in the coming days.

This is good news for Gor Mahia whose previous sponsors, Betsafe, terminated their deal early this month, citing harsh economic times occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will still sponsor boxing, ruby and casino and all will embark on new things which are relevant. Our mandate is to support Kenyan sports and as a fully compliant company, we will follow the law in marketing our products,” Oyugi added.

Mr Oyugi spoke in Nairobi Hotel after launching Betafriq formerly Pesa Bets Limited which is a new brand after separating from 22 Bet.

The launch was also attended by Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola, Kenyans ex-internationals James Situma, Innocent Mutiso, former player and FKF Vice chairman Sammy Shollei and former custodian Mathew Ottamax who will be Betafriq ambassadors.

Gor Mahia bitter rivals AFC Leopards also on Thursday nailed a Sh60 million sponsorship deal with new betting firm Spotika. The sponsorship will takes effect once the new season kicks off in September.