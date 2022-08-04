Gor Mahia suspend ten players for sabotage





Gor Mahia have suspended ten first-team players for alleged sabotage.

The suspended are accused of sitting out a number of training sessions without due permission.

They are said to have been protesting a move by the management to pay them half of their salaries for the month of July 2020.

The affected players have since been informed of the decision in writing.

They are supposed to not only stay away from the club for the next seven days and but also return any club assets in their possession.

They include George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo, Dennis Ng’ang’a, Boniface Omondi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’ Ernest Wendo, Benson Omalla, John Ochieng and Austin Odhiambo.

Worse, the management has given the players seven days to respond to the allegations levelled against them with sources informing Nairobi News that their is no way back for Odhiambo, who is viewed as the ringleader of the group.

“It has come to the attention of the Executive Committee of the Club that you have to the date of writing this letter failed to attend the Club’s training on August 2 and August 3 as required by your contract and without permission or any explanation,” said part of the suspension letter.

“In view of the foregoing, you are hereby required to show cause in writing within Seven (7) days of the date of this letter why disciplinary action should action not be taken against you which actions include suspension or termination of your contract pursuant to your contract with the Club and Article 14 of FlFA’s regulation of the Status and Transfer of players,”

“In the meantime, you are hereby ordered to keep off the Club’s training ground, other facilities, and activities until the Executive Committee decides on your fate after receiving your response to this letter,” added the letter.

Club Secretary Sam Ochola confirmed the development saying the club is focusing on reducing the bloated squad and promoting talented players from their youth squad.

Gor is still serving a transfer embargo from Fifa for failing to pay salary arrears to its former players and can only sign new one in January 2021.

“It is true we paid them half salaries because we don’t have enough finances now. However, they were paid allowances from the Mombasa trip and other small incentives. The league is just a few weeks away and once our sponsors start remitting money to us, this issue will be solved,” said Ochola.

The football administrator revealed some of the suspended players have started pleading to be pardoned but the club leadership will convene a meeting and decide their fate.

“They were doing it in groups but have started feeling the consequences because their daily bread comes from the club. Even if they all go, we will promote youthful players to the senior team and give them a chance,” he added.

One of the suspended players however told Nairobi News that he can’t survive the financial challenges at the club.

“I’m always operating on debts. My family thinks Gor has been paying me and I’m not taking care of them. The hunger there is too much and the allowances they are talking about can’t pay even my rent. I’m tired and will exit but they have to settle my dues or I head to Fifa,” said the player who sought anonymity.

The 2022/2023 league season kicks off on August 27, 2022.