Gospel artist Holy Dave battling assault charges

David Musyoki Kimanthi alias Holy Dave charged with unlawfully assaulting Keem David at a Gemini Lounge in Kilimani Nairobi. PHOTO| Richard Munguti

A gospel artiste who has been charged with assaulting a trader in a city club is seeking to settle the matter out of court with the complainant.

David Musyoki Kimanthi alias Holy Dave was indicted for unlawfully assaulting Keem David at Gemini Lounge Adlife Plaza situated at Kilimani Nairobi County.

Holy Dave who denied he assaulted Keem David on October 1, 2022 asked the court to indulge him as he pursues an out-of-court settlement with his accuser.

The singer informed the trial magistrate Ms Jacqueline Ojwang that he is reaching out to Keem David to reach an amicable solution.

“Your honour I am trying to pursue an out-of -court settlement,” Kimanthi disclosed.

The victim is being represented in the case by a city lawyer Hillary Apollo.

The magistrate said the constitution encourages alternative dispute resolution as a way of reducing backlog in courts.

Kimanthi who is out on a Sh10,000 cash bail will return to court to face his accuser on January 23, 2023 when the trial kicks off.

The prosecution was ordered to furnish the accused with all witness statements and exhibits before the trial date.

