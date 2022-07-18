Gospel artist Pitson ‘sees the light’





Gospel artist Peterson Ngetha alias Pitson has been ordained as a reverend.

The seasoned singer made the announcement on his socials in a video he is seen on his knees next to his pregnant wife, Caroline Nyokabi, and children, as a man of the cloth prayed over him.

Accompanying the video was a caption where the singer gives praises to God while asking for discernment for his new journey.

“What does it mean dear Lord? to be now called a Reverend, teach me, reveal to me. Teach me humility. Purity and Holiness. How to value the call. May the call bring me closer to you, pour me like oil in this, your world, burn me like a sacrifice. Plant me in the nations and reap the universe for You. Amen,” he wrote

Speaking in a recent interview, the Lingala ya Yesu hitmaker said he hopes to inspire younger generations through his story and talent in music.

“I have learnt to use the talent and time to gain wisdom and I pray that Christ will help me bear fruits since it is also very possible for a Christian to be saved but they do not bear fruits.”

He added: “I try and connect myself to the true vine so I can bear fruits.”

Pitson is one of the few Kenyan gospel artists who have found themselves in a web of controversies as his past is one that led many to doubt his integrity as a gospel singer.

Pitson, having been raised by a pastor, had his path pretty much predetermined, however, he admitted to having fallen short of what was expected of him and despite the many tribulations he faced, he managed to get his life back on track.

In an interview in 2021, the singer opened up about his life and how he almost lost his marriage to infidelity.

“I met my wife Carol in the second year. We started dating and we got married. Later, I got a job at a bank. That is when I released the Lingala ya Yesu track. There was so much money during that time,” he narrated.

And continued; “I was making a lot of cash and I was just paying Sh22,000 as rent in Kinoo. Money is like a servant, so if you don’t give it work, it will introduce mischief,”

With the income, he decided to pay rent for his girlfriends, who would, in turn, pay him back with sex.

“They would pay me with sex. Purity and faithfulness were thrown out of the window. My wife also found out about it,” he said, adding that she found out through messages that the budget did not add up.