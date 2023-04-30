Gospel musician Mr Seed’s wife Nimoh Gachuiri recounts fatal car accident





Nimoh Gachuiri, wife of Gospel musician Mr Seed, couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw her husband alive after a fatal car accident.

In a tearful recount of the incident, Nimoh shared her experience in a recent media interview.

“I can’t believe my husband is alive. I’ve never been this scared in my life. Some good Samaritans helped and we took him to the hospital. I was taking these videos for our family members. The car they were in got into a bad accident. We were slightly behind them when we saw a crowd surrounding the scene,” Nimoh said.

Nimoh expressed her sorrow at losing some of their friends in the accident. “I don’t know whether to be happy that some friends survived because I can’t stop crying because others lost their lives too. Everything is a blur. I just remember running and seeing them on the ground and begging him to wake up,” she said.

However, Nimoh also acknowledged the miracle that her husband survived the accident, saying, “When they say miracles exist, believe them. Seed is okay but in pain. He fractured his pelvis and has been given a strict 2 weeks bed rest. Pray for us and the families of those who did not survive.”

This is not the first time; the artiste is involved in a road accident. In May 2020, Mr Seed was involved in an accident at Globe Roundabout in Ngara, Nairobi.

According to Seed, the accident occurred at Globe Roundabout at around 7pm.

Mr Seed said he was chauffeured home in his Nissan Bluebird when it was rammed on its right side and overturned.

Expressing gratitude to God for his survival with only minor injuries and bruises, Mr. Seed recounted the incident, which he said occurred suddenly. He also mentioned that his driver suffered a broken nose in the accident.

According to him, the other driver involved in the crash fled the scene immediately but the owner, who happened to be a woman, later showed up at a follow-up of the accident at Central on Saturday, May 23.

“I’m alright. It happened so fast, I was in the backseat and the next thing I knew, our car was hit on the side, lost control, hit the pavement and flipped over. I walked out with some pain, but thankfully, there were no visible injuries,” Mr. Seed narrated.

Also read: Man accused of killing wife, stashing body in suitcase, to be charged with murder