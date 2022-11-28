Gospel singer Kambua flaunts her baby bump





Award-winning Kenyan gospel singer Kambua Mathu has announced that she is expecting another child. The news comes after she revealed that she lost her second child early last year and took some time off to mourn that painful loss.

The singer made the announcement via a post on Instagram with a picture of herself dressed in white.

“He restores us. He heals us. He makes all things beautiful,” she captioned the picture.

The musician got married to Pastor Jackson Mathu in 2012 but the couple waited for seven years before they got their first child.

Before she conceived the Nishikilie hit maker had been subjected to online ridicule.

She would then deliver her first child baby Nathaniel Muhoro whom she refers to as a miracle baby.

In 2020, she announced she was expecting her second child.

“God of Sarah… God of Hannah… God of Kambua! Just when I thought you had done too much…! You did it again!” she wrote back then

Sadly, she lost her second child, baby Malachi Mathu, a few days after he was born. Kambua later revealed that doctors tried their best to save her baby.

“Malachi is now free from pain and any worldly care. Our tears fall freely because our hearts are broken beyond words. But our faith and hope remain unshaken because we have our trust in a dependable God. A good, good father. We may not know how to navigate the days ahead, but God does. And so we trust him, a moment at a time. Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu. You were deeply loved, and will forever be remembered. Your father, your mommy, and your brother Nathaniel, will carry you in our hearts always,” part of the message she wrote to mourn her baby reads.

She would then get a custom ring made in remembrance of her son.

“I wanted something precious but also functional. Something I could always wear and remember that Malachi was here,” she said.

