Gospel star Reuben Kigame to contest for presidency in 2027

Independent Presidential Aspirant Reuben Kigame address a congregation when aspirants vying on independent tickets in various seat met at 680 Hotel on May 12,2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Independent Presidential Aspirant Reuben Kigame address a congregation when aspirants vying on independent tickets in various seat met at 680 Hotel on May 12,2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Veteran gospel singer Reuben Kigame has declared his interest in contesting for the presidency in 2027.

Kigame was denied a chance to contest in the 2022 general election after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), said he didn’t meet the threshold.

The visually impaired musician now says he’s found a political vehicle for the race.

“I finally found a political party in Kenya that I believe in. I will run for office in 2027, but not as an independent candidate,” he shared the news on Twitter.

Also read: Reuben Kigame: Ruto’s government is overdoing religion

Kagame added that he would seek the post because Kenya did not get authentic leadership that puts people first, “Kenya does not need to look for more money. We have so much even after stealing from citizens. What we need is a government driven by humanity, justice, values and devolution.

I finally found a political party in Kenya that I believe in. I will run for office in 2027, but not as an independent candidate. — Reuben Kigame HSC (@ReubenKigame) January 10, 2023

Also read: Reuben Kigame accuses IEBC of discrimination over failed presidential bid

Responding to critics who might call him out for moving too fast even before the last year’s elections atmosphere’s dust settles, the gospel singer turned politician said it is not too early.

“Because we just came from an election, some may think I am starting the journey to The next one too early. Let me put it this way. I was not on the ballot, so I am only continuing with the race. We left the race for those who forcefully took over power. I am still a different kind of voice.”

Kagame is the second person, after Eugene Wamalwa to declare interest in contesting for presidency in 2027.

Mid-last month, Wamalwa said, “We’ve had an engaging chat with our party leadership and decided that DAP-K party will field a presidential candidate in 2027. I’m truly honoured that my colleagues have requested me to take that role.”

He added that he had a decade-long Cabinet Secretary experience and would be returning to active politics from January 1, 2023, after a short break.

Also read: Reuben Kigame: Why I love ‘Nerea’ by Sauti Sol