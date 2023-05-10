Government announces public viewing of Mukami Kimathi’s body before her burial

Members of the public will have the opportunity to view the body of fallen freedom fighter, Field Marshall Mukami Kimathi, before her burial on Saturday.

This after the government announced that there will be public viewing of the body for one hour before the burial.

“The National Organizing Committee, responsible for overseeing the funeral arrangements, hereby informs the citizens that there will be a public viewing of the body on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi, from 6am to 7am,” said Raymond Omollo, the Interior Principal Secretary.

Thereafter, the body will be transported to the burial site at the family’s ancestral home in Njabini, Nyandarua County.

Also read: Samidoh’s savage responses to fans ‘meddling’ in his marital troubles

Meanwhile, condolence books have been made available for persons who would like to pay their respects to the late Mukami.

The books can be found at Harambee House and at Mukami Kimathi’s residence in Njabini.

Mama Mukami passed away at the age of 96 while receiving medical care in a Nairobi hospital, having experienced respiratory complications.

The deceased has been mourned by among other national leaders President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, with her death being termed as a big loss to the country.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE – Eric Omondi says he is not quitting comedy, reveals political dream

According to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the government will appoint a senior official to oversee the burial arrangements.

“The senior official will work with the family to give Mukami a befitting send-off. This is a great loss. She was a symbol of our resilience and struggle,” Gachagua said.

At the same time, the Deputy President has assured the family of the government’s support during the funeral and thereafter.