Government closes schools ahead of polls





The government has closed all schools in the country for eight days.

The announcement was made by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday.

The closure, with takes effect immediately, is aimed at facilitating a smooth electioneering period.

Most public schools are used as polling stations.

Magoha also announced schools will be reopened on August 10 after the elections.

“Schools and parents are advised to ensure that learners from all Basic Education institutions proceed on their half-term break effective Tuesday 2 august 2022, and resume on Thursday 11, August,” Prof Magoha said.

The August 9 election will also affect the program of higher learning institutions that are expected to break for election.

During the mass registration of voters, the commission ensured that qualified students in learning institutions are registered as voters.