Government declares war on illegal gas filling stations





President William Ruto has warned businesspeople involved in illegal filling of gas cylinders, saying the government will not allow them to risk the lives of Kenyans.

Speaking in Dongo Kundu, Mombasa on Friday during the launch of Taifa Gas, the president directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki to crackdown on all the illegal refilling stations in the country.

“I want the ministry to make sure that we eliminate all illegal filling of gas in the country because it is dangerous,” President Ruto said.

The president said the Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, will ultimately get rid of all illegal sellers of gas.

The president announced that in three years, every household will own a gas cylinder, a move that he said will reduce the use of wood and charcoal in the country.

At the same time, the President announced that the prices of cooking gases in the country will soon be reduced since the government will remove taxes.

“We will remove all the taxes existing on gas so that we can make sure that every household in the republic of Kenya has access to gas for cooking and we can eliminate the use of wood fuel, eliminate the challenge of health and also restore our environment by reducing the trees that are cut for purpose of wood fuel,” President Ruto said.

The head of state also said plans to bring in investors from other countries will lower the price of commodities.

Speaking during the same event, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the move will see households benefit from cheaper and cleaner energy for domestic use.

Taifa Gas is owned by a Tanzanian billionaire Rostam Aziz, whose product has been granted market access by the government and is expected to cement close ties with Kenya and Tanzania.

